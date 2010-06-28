Peter Karp/Sue Foley

×

What started as anexchange of correspondence between two musicians who spend a lot of time on theroad turned into a 14-song album. Peter Karp and Sue Foley are singers,songwriters and guitarists with loads of life experiences and talent. Foley haswon numerous Canadian and French music awards. Karp is a masterful songwriterwhose witty and insightful lyrics prompt quick comparisons to John Prine andJohn Hiatt.

As the titlesuggests, the collaboration juxtaposes the perspectives of a man and a womanabout romantic relationships. Lines from one song respond non-sequentially tolines from another. The painfully honest lyrics convey complex and darkemotions such as anguish, despair and, especially, the fear that can accompanylove. In Karp’s “Ready for Your Love,” a song with qualities of a big hit, Karpsings humorous yet real lines like: “You’re gonna rip the heart out of mychest/ You’re gonna love me hard then leave me for dead.” In “Scared,” anotherof Karp’s songs, Foley sings: “I don’t have a plan/ I don’t know where I stand/I don’t know who I am/ All I can say is I love you darling…” The central focusis of people with troubled, ambivalent thoughts who are trying to hold backfrom or are hesitantly giving in to what lies ahead.





Although the lyricsare at the forefront of this album, the music sets the mood and traverses avariety of styles, including roots rock, flamenco, jazz and country blues.Karp’s slide guitar and Foley’s sweet voice are just two of the elements thatmake the instrumentals worth listening to as attentively as the duo’sinterchange of themes.