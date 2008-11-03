Pezzettino is actually Milwaukee singer, accordionist and pianist Margaret Stutt. She's new to songwriting but not to playing, learning piano by ear at age 5, with classical lessons to follow. She picked up accordion within the last year, which freed her to begin writing. Because I Have NoControl is moody and minimal. Her songs are intriguing and fresh, especially when she relies on the grave, medieval carnival sound of the accordion. If Stutt chose to record many of them with a full band and a sympathetic producer, they could be transformed into wonderfully melodious and airy alternative pop.

Pezzettino performs Nov. 13 at Stonefly Brewery.