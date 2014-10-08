Pharaoh’s Daughter: Dumiyah (Magenta)

Basya Schechter’s Hasidic upbringing in Brooklyn laid the foundation for her music, but she continues to reach higher, adding new stories to her groundwork. On the fifth album by her band Pharaoh’s Daughter, Schechter explores the many cross currents that connect Eastern European Jewish music with traditions across the Near East. With Dumiyah , Pharaoh’s Daughter achieves a delicate blend of influences from Turkey, Egypt, Persia and the Balkans on haunting melodies wrapped in contemporary production and highlighted by Schechter’s dulcet voice.