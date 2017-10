×

Whether or not Georges Brassens hung out with Serge Gainsbourg, he was of similar era and ilk—a ’60s French songwriter with a witty, eclectic sensibility. One time punk rocker Pierre de Gaillande recorded this ambitious tribute to Brassens, translating his lyrics into poetic English and performing them in a klezmer cabaret style. The result often suggests the biting satire of Bertolt Brecht but with a lighter, Gallic sense of humor. Brilliant stuff.