The Pulltops' name makes it sound like a group that would inspire listeners to put on some tunes and kick back with a few brewskis, but the Milwaukee trio actually blends Goth dance with roots-rock, the ponderousness of late-period Pink Floyd and a nod toward jam bands. On its debut album, the group's use of multiple genres yields copious existential yearning, occasional hooks and an aura of self-importance. With a little humor and better synthesis of their musical interests, The Pulltops could create quite an effervescent sound.