Quadro Nuevo/Cairo: Steps Flying Carpet (Just in Time Records)

Despite its name, Quadro Nuevo is a German world music ensemble. They collaborate with Cairo Steps, a German jazz band with a multi-cultural membership, on an album that explores the music of the Middle East. Undergirding the mostly instrumental Flying Carpet is the palm-slapping percussion of the duduk and the sweepingly cinematic melodies soar on exotic strings and woodwinds from a cast of musicians numbering two-dozen in all. The two bands even collaborate on an Eric Satie number recorded live in concert.