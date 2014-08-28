Quraishi: Mountain Melodies (Evergreen Music)

Popular images of Afghanistan have been dominated in recent decades by the wars of Islamist militants against the Soviets, the U.S. and each other, but the ancient land was once a crossroads of culture and commerce. Living now in the U.S., Quraishi comes from a family of traditional musicians and offers a cross-section of Afghan music on his second album, Mountain Melodies . Quraishi is a virtuoso on the rubab, a resonant lute characteristic of Afghan music, which has affinities to Indian ragas as well as the folk music of the Near East.