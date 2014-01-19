Rafi eL: Ay De Mi (Dutty Artz)

×

Blending old with new, electronic beats with acoustic instruments, has become the cookbook for many world music acts. Rafi eL claims to come by his particular recipe through nature as well as nurture. Born in Israel and raised in Los Angeles by Argentine-Jewish parents, Rafi eL straddles cultures and continents. The unique flavor heard on several tracks of Ay De Mi comes from his fascination with the piping, ethereal sounds of the Andes, bordering his parents old home, which he filters into electro-dance beats.