Milwaukee's Repertoire is an unabashed pop band. In the instance of the group's third and outlandishly titled album, "pop" entails coming on like romantic rock stars in a collision of Matchbox Twenty and OneRepublic, albeit with a penchant for Cars-styled retro synths and the folkie plaintiveness of Plain White T's. And if the song-craft seems a hairbreadth on the side of the generic, it's often strong enough to be re-imagined as country or R&B in the right hands. Now that's pop(ulist), yes?