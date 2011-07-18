Repetition Lever

Former Take My Face frontman Dan Type's latest band takes his prog inclinations in divergent directions. Free-floating, electro-acoustic arrangements imbued with reverb and existential anguish connect the dots between Thom Yorke, shoegazer post-punk, the artier end of emo and post-rock. The hooks may often be buried under the sound, but exploration can yield rewards. Americana-cellist-about-town melaniejane adds to the serious proceedings on occasion. Clocking in at less than 34 minutes, this feels like a teaser of grander things to come—and it's a fair bet to say they're capable of it.