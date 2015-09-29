Richard Nelson & Aardvark Jazz Orchestra: Deep River (Heliotrope Records)

From Gil Scott-Heron and Gunther Schuller, not to mention Duke Ellington and George Gershwin, orchestral composition for jazz has been a stream flowing somewhere at the borders of popular music. In Deep River , guitarist-composer Richard Nelson has conceived elaborate arrangements for material found on Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music , an LP collection of old-time recordings that spurred the folk-blues revival of the 1950s and ’60s. Unlike the raw-boned performances discovered by Smith, Nelson has crafted and polished the pieces, playing with instrumental timbres and imaginatively reconceiving simple tunes into a complex suite.