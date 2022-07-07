“Ride The Pony Jerk” b/w “Monte Christo” By Dick Satan Trio

'Ride the Pony Jerk' by Dick Satan

Self-proclaimed playboy rockers Dick Satan Trio have released a pair of throwback instrumentals. “Ride the Pony Jerk” moves along with plenty of retro Stax voltage. It ramps up but never loses the nagging, hypnotic guitar lick. The flip, “Monte Christo” tumbles with momentum to spare, before settling into Hammond B-3 territory and a nifty bass guitar break.

While the 7” includes a magnet and stickers, the $15 price tag might come as a sticker shock. So, here’s the value-added angle: flip the record over again and play each side at 33rpm. The groove solidly morphs into an after hours club.

Dick Satan Trio plays at Puddler's Hall, July 23, 9 p.m. with The Swongos and Cozy Danger: facebook.com/events/556776589244150.