Rotem Sivan Trio: A New Dance (Fresh Sound New Talent)

For anyone who suspects that contemporary jazz has descended into tiresome virtuosity, the Rotem Sivan Trio offers proof that the old formats can still come alive. Sivan is a guitarist with remarkable imagination, improvising around chords and melody along with the particular qualities of sustain inherent in the electric guitar. Sensitively accompanied by bass and drums, Sivan conjures classic-era jazz guitar music and takes the form in less usual directions on originals and a few well-chosen covers.