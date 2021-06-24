Sacred Ceremonies by Wadada Leo Smith with Milford Graves and Bill Laswell (TUM Records)

Chicago was a hub in the Black cultural movement of the ‘60s and was home to many creative endeavors, including the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (which spun off into the Art Ensemble of Chicago). One of AACM’s members, trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith, has gone on to a prolific career as a music educator and recording artist.

Among his latest releases is a three-disc set, Sacred Ceremonies, which continues his exploration of improvisational music at the fringe of jazz—this time collaborating with guitarist Bill Laswell (whose eclectic discography spans funk, rock and jazz) and drummer Milford Graves (who died shortly before the recording’s release). Graves maintains an Afro-percussive rhythmic scheme through much of the project as Smith ventures in pursuit of his theory of music liberated from time constraints. On the two discs where he is heard, Laswell adds atmospheric texture.