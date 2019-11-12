Samso, 'Samso'

Milwaukee folkie Samso charms on his eponymous debut effort, almost despite himself. The smile in his voice as he sings of indifference to love and the search for an idyll free of jerks is easy to hear. He comes off as an easily likable slacker. Samso’s strummed acoustic guitar and intermittent motifs on brass and keyboard support melodies infectious enough to imagine them fleshed out in Americana/alt country or indie-rock iterations. His is an intriguing enough premiere to anticipate what he will do next with the engagingly lackadaisical aesthetic and persona he summons here.