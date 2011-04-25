Romanian-born Sanda Weigl remains true to tradition on Gypsy in a Tree, but in a new context. Related by marriage to Bertolt Brecht and fascinated by the wild East repertoire of the Gypsies, Weigl's deeply felt cabaret style remains intact after moving to New York City and falling in with the cutting-edge crowd surrounding John Zorn and Marc Ribot. Accompanied by a trio of Japanese-born musicians on electric bass, percussion, accordion, piano and Farfisa organ, her smoldering voice inhabits the old songs in sparse arrangements that suggest folklore while echoing jazz and minimalism. Wonderfully soulful, no translation is needed for the emotional tone behind the words.