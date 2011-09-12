Sevara Nazarkhan's voice rises from nocturnal whispers to bold proclamations on Tortadur. A singer from remote Uzbekistan, Nazarkhan crafted a contemporary recording from ancient elements without compromising Silk Road traditions through awkward hip-hop beats or synthesizers. Instead, Tortadur conjures an environment in which music played on gut-stringed instruments can flourish. Nazarkhan even created organic echo, adding shadow to her voice by singing into a tea saucer. What results is often similar to Persian classical music, as the sound of the Near East heads toward the Orient.