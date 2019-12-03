Sirkis/Bialas IQ 'Our New Earth' (MoonJune)

The IQ stands for International Quartet and its leaders, drummer Asaf Sirkis and vocalist Sylwia Bialas, span continents of influences. The Polish-born Bialas’ often wordless multi-tracked harmonies drench the proceedings in atmosphere. Israeli-born Sirkis is immersed in various percussion traditions as well as the example of Tony Williams. Indian drones often provide a foundation for music less rooted in jazz than orbiting it. Their compositions include moments of silence that rise to the melodic focus of prog rock and the bustling rhythms of ’70s fusion.