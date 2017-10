Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club of France defined Gypsy jazz ages ago, but now an Italian group rises to claim the mantle. The Naples septet operates on the progressive end of jazz-rock with a steady tempo as the platform for improvisation. Cool-and-hot trumpet blows amidst searing guitars, harmonies shift abruptly and hints of Balkan melodies shine through the jagged edges. Riccardo Villari’s wild electric violin keeps abreast of all the changes.