Sonar: Static Motion (Cuneiform Records)

×

The multinational instrumental quartet Sonar includes a mathematicsprofessor, a software developer and a multimedia artist. In other words, notonly can these guys play; they also have brains. On their second album, Static Motion, they rely on symmetry,aesthetics and precision to create as much music with as little material aspossible. The result? Repetition without redundancy. By adding a dash ofhip-hop here, creating uneasy tension there and making as much use of ChristianKuntner’s thick bass as the project’s parameters permit, Sonar extends thesonic impact of two guitars, bass and drums. This is challenging listening formusical purists.