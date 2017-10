New York’s The Sours is a two-acoustic-guitar duo fronted by singer

Sarah Schrift, and accompanied by a pianist on a few numbers. The mood on most

tracks is 3 a.m. melancholy with vocals just past the edge of resignation. Nick

Drake looms as an inspiration, though occasionally the sky brightens to suggest

Amy Winehouse, relaxed and singing from the comfort of her living room sofa.

The recording is intimate and woody; you can hear knuckles tapping the body of

the guitar.