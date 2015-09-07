Spanglish Fly: New York Boogaloo

Boogaloo is a half-forgotten ’60s pop genre, a generational bridge between mambo and salsa for New York City Puerto Ricans. The orchestra-sized Spanglish Fly recreates the spirit and sometimes the letter of the old music. Riding on a chorus of Afro-Caribbean percussion, Spanglish Fly maintains irresistible grooves and danceable rhythms with snatches of soul and short bursts of jazz while wheeling easily between Spanish and English. New York Boogaloo is chock-full of strong vocals and nimble ensemble musicianship.