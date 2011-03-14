Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

Grand Isle

by

Steve Riley slips between English and French as easily as his music slips in and out of country, rock and Cajun. With the Mamou Playboys, a swinging band whose beat has been honed at countless dance halls, Riley encompasses the sonic history of Louisiana's bayou countryand then some. Grand Isle includes some old-style Cajun lamentations along with songs that walk a wobbly line between zydeco and alt rock. There is even an Edith Piaf cover, sounding like the Little Sparrow by the neon light of a honky-tonk. Enhancing the warmth of the band's sound is its preference for recording with vintage microphones, tube amplifiers and reel-to-reel tape.