Peru’s Susana Baca is descended fromAfrican slaves brought to the Pacific coast when the land belonged to Spain.Her music, usually influenced by Latin ballad traditions, has always beenbeautiful and bittersweet. The six songs on SeisPoemas travel between moods, from lilting and gentle to the fierypercussive patterns inherited from flamenco. Baca’s voice is a confident,nuanced instrument, infusing each syllable with just the right emotion andinterpreting the poetry of the lyrics with the flutter and grace of a songbirdin flight.



