Apartfrom a single Spanish lyric, no clue is given on When We Abandoned Earth that Sweet Electra originated in Mexico.Now living in New York,the duo of Nariz Cooke and Giovanni Escalera could have come from anywhere inthe world. Sweet Electra is an electro-pop group spinning dreamy electronicaover a restrained undercurrent of rock guitar and snappy dance floor programmedbeats. The bracing pop refrains are carried on Cooke’s yearning if narrowlyexpressive voice. Sweet Electra’s crystalline sheen make them the perfect chilldown after a sweaty night of clubbing.



