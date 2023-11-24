Tales: Live in Copenhagen (1964) by Bill Evans

Tales by Bill Evans

Bill Evans was a leading figure among a generation of white jazzmen, bespectacled and resembling Ivy League math professors more than hellraisers on the bandstands. They were brilliant and emotionally cool. Evans was a marvelous pianist with a cool, fluid touch on the previously unissued recordings gathered on Tales.

Most tracks were taped for broadcast on Danish radio or television. The session opens with one of Evans’ own numbers, “Waltz for Debby,” a song as lovely and structured as Debussy—yet when the combo kicks in, it swings with sophistication. Evans surveys the standards—“My Foolish Heart,” “I Didn’t Know What Time It Is”—before concluding with the quiet melancholy of Thelonious Monk’s “‘Round Midnight.”

