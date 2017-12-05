Telescope Road: Telescope Road & Haiku Funeral: Hallucinations (Aesthetic Death)

Racine native William Kopecky has kept busy since moving to France several years ago. Two of his most recent musical projects include the dark power trio Telescope Road and the pitch-black Haiku Funeral. Telescope Road features Kopecky, French guitarist Alain Chiarazzo and Finnish drummer David Lillkvist. Kopecky’s fretless bass can be heard all over the six diverse jazz-rock-metal songs—three instrumentals and three with vocals—on the band’s self-titled debut. But his most memorable contribution comes in the form of creepy whispered vocals on “Serpent,” a song he also wrote. Speaking of creepy, Haiku Funeral consists of Kopecky, Lillkvist and Bulgarian black-metal lord Dimitar Dimitrov, and Hallucinations ranks as this band’s most complete work. The serrated, industrial-strength blackened metal is injected with violent sexual imagery, sinister vocals, bleak soundscapes and some of Kopecky’s most feral playing and poetry.