The Speed of Time by Andrew Rathbun

(SteepleChase)

by

Saxophonist Andrew Rathbun has followed storied jazz tradition in his musical responses to politics. The titular subject of his latest album helming a quartet, The Secret of Time, is arguably the most universal of inspirations. The topic allows for a set of eight compositions approached with equal parts sobriety, wariness and breezy wonder. Drummer Tom Ranney, bassist John Hebert, and Gary Versace on piano are sometimes free-flowing in their cascades of interaction; elsewhere, the foursome’s combined, pointillistic force registers like Mike Oldfield conjuring a raga in a Western scale. Elsewhere, the combo bops more traditionally, yet always with serious intent.

