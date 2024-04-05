Expand The Way In by Mike Downes

The Way In marks Canadian upright bassist Mike Downes’ inaugural as the leader of a jazz trio without a drummer. There are precedents elsewhere to what Downes achieves with keyboardist Robi Botos and electric and acoustic guitarist Ted Quinlin over the course of 12 distinctive tracks here (cajon and other occasional percussive instrumentation make appearances, but nobody's playing a full kit). Downes’ recent experiences composing and arranging for orchestras inform his already lyrical playing and that of his cohort to make for a kind of semi-improvisational chamber music rich in texture and mood. Quin’s intermittent use of unelectrified strings makes for some folky passages, though in other places, the threesome conjure what could be described as sounds approaching dystopic new age music.

Elsewhere, the feeling has the light touch of contemporary smooth fusion stripped of its frequent slickness. Titles referencing geographic points and non-sectarian spiritual concepts frame the dozen tracks not so much as programmatic music as episodic. Those episodes culminate in a nearly cinematic way to complete a musical journey ending in a way that satisfies in and of itself yet can leave a listener wondering what Downes could do again helming a similarly semi-unorthodox combo. Here's hoping there won't be very long a wait to find out.

