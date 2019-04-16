This Could Be The One by Karin Plato

Vancouver vocalist Karin Plato is ably assisted by a suave, straight-ahead jazz quartet on her eighth studio album. This Could Be The One showcases her warm, sunny voice on a set of mostly original numbers, the best of them worthy of consideration for the jazz-singer canon. Plato also tackles a few familiar songs, only one of them from the Great American Songbook, Hoagy Carmichael’s “Heart and Soul.” She also sings an almost evanescent version of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and gives a tropical lilt to The Beatles’ “I’ve Just Seen a Face.”

