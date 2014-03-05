Tina Turner: Love Songs (Parlophone)

×

Buttressed with stories of her abusive marriage to mentor-musical partner Ike Turner, Tina entered the ’80s as a woman whose pop music declarations on love and desire carried unusual weight. Love Songs collects her love-oriented hits from the ’80s and ’90s, plus one ’60s collaboration with her ex, the powerful “River Deep Mountain High.” The new collection’s capstone, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” is among the great love songs of the rock era. It ascribes the sensation of romantic love to chemical responses before undercutting the neuroscience with admissions of the validity of human emotion. It’s a brilliant lyric delivered with naked conviction.