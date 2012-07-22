Even when he concocts a musical frenzy, Todd Richards usually sounds serenehushed, almost. The Bay View resident's vocal dynamic plays against an oddball potpourri of musical influences. Synthetic and organic instrumentation complements a suite of lyrics hovering around the perimeters of loneliness in various stages and guises. Richards' melodies and arrangements envision a post-punk mid-fi Steely Dan, heavy on keyboards. Richards' vision revels in isolation as much as it butts against it. He does both Milwaukee and the indie DIY aesthetic proud, even if it sounds like he might do well to get happier. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>