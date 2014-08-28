Tom Chang: Tongue & Groove (Raw Toast Records)

×

Guitarist-composer Tom Chang opens Tongue & Groove loud with the appropriately named “Spinal Tap/Goesto 11,” whose whirling jazz is amped up by electric guitar and a heavy touch onthe drum sticks while fierce soloing is heard in the sax section. But much ofthe latest album from the New York musician and his combo draws from lessfamiliar influences, especially the classical ragas of South India. The resultis contemporary jazz with sophisticated harmonics, fluid rhythms and intuitiveensemble performances.