When the vinyl LP was introduced in the late 1940s and '50s, it wasn't primarily intended as a forum for entertainers but for artists. Jazz musicians saw the advantage of long-playing records and used them to document the advances jazz was making in the wake of bebop. It's only natural that a new generation of jazz performers should spin the black circle at a moment when vinyl has become a hip alternative to the digitalized world. The medium's warm tones serves the introspection of saxophonist Tony Jones, whose free jazz teases at melodies and suggests an Eastern meditative sense of time. In the improvisatory collaboration between Jones and his partners, violinist Charles Burnham and drummer Kenny Wollesen, each musician occupies equal sonic space as they develop their ideas with keen intuition and awareness.