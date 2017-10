×

Brooklyn duo Tour de Force recorded Battle Cry , an album of powerful deep-groove reggae in several styles, and handed it off to a worldwide network of DJ remix artists. The ambitious result is housed in this two-CD set. Disc one is Tour de Force’s authoritative handling of reverb-laden dub and tongue-twisting toasts; disc two draws from a continent-spanning talent pool of remix masters who deconstruct and reassemble the tracks in exciting new shapes.