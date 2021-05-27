Transformation (Tiger Turn), by Glenn Close and Ted Nash

Glenn Close is the celebrity collaborator on Transformation, the latest album by the Grammy-winning soprano saxophonist (and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra member) Ted Nash. Yes, that Glenn Close, from Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons, the multiple Oscar nominee and winner of several Tonys, Emmys and Golden Globes. Her familiar declarative voice is heard intoning some of the words on Nash’s orchestral jazz suite, beginning with a poetic evocation of various creation myths and moving through various stages of transformation—cosmic, societal, individual The music draws from many chapters of jazz, sometimes successfully. Also heard in the trumpet section is Nash’s boss from Lincoln Center Wynton Marsalis.