Transitus by Ayreon (Music Theories Recordings)

Mention the name “Ayreon” to progressive-rock/metal fans, and it will conjure images of science-fiction concept albums packed with all-star casts and wall-of-sound production—all the brainchild of Dutch singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Arjen Anthony Lucassen. But for Transitus, his 10th Ayreon project, Lucassen leaves behind his alternate universes and unspools a gothic ghost story that takes place in “a twisted, surreal landscape, the strange dimension between heaven and hell: Transitus.” Two of the best voices in prog-metaldom—Tommy Karevik (Kamelot) and Cammie Gilbert (Oceans of Slumber)—star as protagonists Daniel and Abby, and other cast members include vocalists Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) and Simone Simons (Epica). Guitarists Joe Satriani and Marty Friedman are among the musicians who appear.

Three years in the making, Transitus draws upon a wide palette of influences—from movies (The Changeling and Ghost) to soundtrack composers (Ennio Morricone and John Carpenter), and from rock operas (Jesus Christ Superstar and Tommy) to other epic prog-rock concept masters (Avantasia and Neal Morse). Narration from 86-year-old Tom Baker, best known for his portrayal of the title character in the BBC sci-fi series “Dr. Who” from 1974 to 1981, gets in the way of the music at times, but his warm and steady delivery balances the story’s chaos. This isn’t Ayreon’s most memorable work (seek out 1998’s Into the Electric Castle and 2004’s The Human Equation), yet Transitus proves that Lucassen remains one of prog’s brightest creative forces.