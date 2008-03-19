Trapper Schoepp Band

Trapper Schoepp and his band mates look too young to have mid-’90s nostalgia, but the Milwaukee quintet’s A Change in the Weather makes it sound that way. Schoepp and his fellow musicians would have sounded right at home back when the earnest aesthetics of Hootie and the Blowfish, Sister Hazel and Blues Traveler wended their way into the Top 40. But these guys also bring a jamband-in-check feel to the earnest thoughtfulness, a feel that comes from being in one’s late-teens and the ensuing early jabs at figuring out the world. So if Schoepp’s overseriousness occasionally drags down his cohorts’ rootsy ramblings, that’s not to say that they’re incapable of compelling, less downer music once they can crack a smileand have the world figured out a little more.