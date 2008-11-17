With their new release, Milwaukee's Twang Dragons have stepped away from their rockabilly roots. Emphasizing a little more rock and a little less 'billy, the Dragons haven't completely lost their country appeal; they've simply evolved into less twang and more strum. Rhythm section members Mark Nauman (bass) and Scott Defebaugh (drums) still drive a mean line against guitarist Tommy Dixon's riffs, while Lisa Hannon's hard-road vocals pummel and caress the auditory nerve. Fortunately, the band maintains its wit, a talent well served during Dixon's "Ain't No Honky Tonk," which musically quotes everyone from Joan Jett and Cream to a half-dozen artists in between. And that's just the start of the fun.