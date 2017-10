×

Oh, forget the temptation to compare every piano-playing singer-songwriter with Bruce Hornsby. Milwaukee’s Tyler Traband is his own man with a melody or a lyric. And when the band kicks in on Love Songs Hate Songs , Traband’s voice waxes powerful and he sounds like someone who could have dominated album rock radio in the ’70s. A smidgen of jazz and a hint of classical are audible in the more pensive moments.