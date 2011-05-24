Uncle Mike & His Polka Band

Following up his 2008 album of kid-friendly material, Milwaukee accordionist/singer Mike Schneider again brings old-time sounds to the younger set with Pint Size Polkas. The album seeks to bring children to the dance floor—or at least get them moving—with oldies by Frankie Yankovic and others. Elsewhere, Uncle Mike has fun on originals advising kids to wash their hands, practice good manners and learn the alphabet. The style throughout harkens back to an older-school Polish style with some Slovenian and German elements thrown in for a mainstream polka vibe. There's enough here for parents and tykes to get their Old Country groove on.