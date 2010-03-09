Various Artists

×

The New England Conservatory (NEC) has long been atthe forefront of jazz education, boasting a sterling staff and many illustriousalumni. ART-i-facts collects abaker’s dozen selections from the school’s jazz studies concert series andincludes elegantly rendered swing, energized bebop, moody instrumental ballads,ebullient ragtime, the venturesome sounds of the ’60s avant-garde and even anexcursion into the otherworldly tones of the Near East. ART-i-facts serves up a cross-section of jazz history, featuringcontributions by Gunther Schuller, Anton Fig, Steve Lacy and other respectedfigures.



