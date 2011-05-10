Various Artists

Jazz is among America's unique contributions to world culture. Its roots are deep in the black experience, but its evolution has taken it to places far removed from its origins. One of the best succinct overviews of the genre's hundred-year history, the two-CD set Jazz Roots opens with African drums and moves steadily through early recordings of ragtime and Dixieland. The chronicle continues through the classic era of Louis Armstrong, Count Basie and Duke Ellington. Swing orchestras (Glenn Miller) and singers (Billie Holiday) are represented along with bebop (Charlie Parker), Latin jazz (Tito Puente) and the 1950s cool sound (Dave Brubeck). The avant-garde is included (Miles Davis) as well as the fusion that followed (Weather Report). Alas, there is smooth jazz, but hope follows at the conclusion with the classical and blues-infused pianist Eldar Djangirov.