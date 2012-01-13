Various Artists

<span>If the samba and bossa nova are any guide, Brazil is a nation of lulling breezes and gracious cool in the subtropical heat. <em>Brazilian Beat</em></span><span> won't disappoint fans of the '60s era sounds that helped define the country's image. The rhythms are lively yet easy, the melodies colorful as a rainforest and the tone as sensuous as that tanned, lovely girl on the beach of Ipanema. The 11 artists represented on <em>Brazilian Beat</em></span><span> cover the spectrum from gentle soul to elegant suggestions of jazz and hip-hop, making the decades-old rhythms sound timeless.</span>