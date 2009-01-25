Various Artists

The Wisconsin School Music Association's Launchpad program is a statewide battle of the bands for high-school groups formed outside of school. The festival-like concert in Madison, which took place last summer and featured 12 finalists from four regional semifinals, makes for a mostly engaging live compilation album.

Pop-punk/emo and post-hardcore/grunge fill out a good many slots, just as the genres do on commercial hard- and alt-rock radio. Mundane as some of that may seem, the familiar sounds are often fronted by compelling songwriting that speaks of teens' concerns. Other bands put their spins on breezy jam-band numbers, artsy post-punk and derivatives of lounge sounds and ska.

The previous year's winning ensemble, Alakrity, has already grabbed some attention on the national indie scene, and there's enough potential among this dozen to portend similar success.