Various Artists: Salsa de la Bahia Vol. 2: Hoy Y Ayer (Patois Records)

It should be no surprise that cosmopolitan San Francisco isa magnet for Latin American jazz musicians and provides them with a steadyaudience. The second volume of Salsa dela Bahia collects 15 Bay area bands on two discs. The pervasive salsagrooves provide the backdrop for a dance party with relentless hip-meltingrhythms, while jazz aficionados can sit back and appreciate the hot, skillfulsoloing. Hoy y Ayer (“Now and Then”)draws from recordings issued in the ’80s, ’90s and the present decade to form amosaic of San Francisco’s salsa history.