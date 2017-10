A star in the former Yugoslavia, jazz pianist Vasil Hadzimanov has also attracted the ear of musicians from around the world, performing with David Gilmore (Pink Floyd) and Mexican soundtrack artist Antonio Sanchez ( Birdman ). Alive was recorded on tour in Serbia with his crack band and a guest star, American saxophonist David Binney. Binney’s contribution is crucial, pushing the music beyond jazz fusion into the sonic reaches of John Coltrane.