Verdango by Mood Vertigo

Is it best to call Mood Vertigo a recording project, a collective or a band? Regardless, Verdango, their latest album has the playful sound of friends offhandedly creating minor masterpieces. With lyrics that may or may not be meant to be taken seriously, the group of Milwaukee music veterans deliver a collection of songs seasoned with arty rock and skewed pop moments.

Multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Lori Jablonski, Kirk McFarlin and Loey Norquist are joined by the late Mike Hoffmann https://shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/milwaukee-musician-and-producer-mike-hoffmann-passes/ , whose playing an production touches are vital elements.

Gurgling pop touches on David Bowie’s “Quicksand” recall vintage Brian Eno and deliver the tune with a greater sense of gravitas than the original. Norquist and McFarlin add beatbox and modern touches to update Leonard Cohen’s “The Stranger Song” without watering down the intensity. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to hope for an entire album of Cohen tunes.

Stream or download Verdango on Amazon here.