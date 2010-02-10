×

By now, most of the great recorded performances of classicalmusic have been issued and reissued again. And yet, the archives are beingscoured for new discoveries. One recent find is Vladimir Horowitz’s 1986recital in Berlin,recovered from a German radio archive. Although 82-years old at the time, thegreat pianist had lost none of his touch on the keyboard or feel for theessence of the music. A late product of the Romantic era, the Russian-bornHorowitz was in tune with the roiling emotion of the work represented on thistwo-disc set, including pieces by Scarlatti, Schuman, Liszt, Chopin and hiscountrymen Rachmaninoff and Scriabin.



