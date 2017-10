×

It’s not just hyperbole: If Igor Stravinsky was young and alive today he might lead a band similar to Volga. Some of the savage Slavic polyrhythms actually conjure the spirit of The Rite of Spring in a setting of serrated electricity. Some of the tracks lunge for rock (with less interesting results); others rely on tribal percussion in a trip-hop, electronic funhouse. Russian language vocals are ringed with an aura of mysterious doings in the woods at night.